CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

