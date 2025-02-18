CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,287 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.14 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

