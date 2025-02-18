CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 229,767 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 3.82% of North American Construction Group worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,154,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,177,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 480,885 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

