CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 27 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $573.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $584.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

