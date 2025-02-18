Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Services comprises 2.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Services were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 177.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 286.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

CZFS stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Citizens Financial Services Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

