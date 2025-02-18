Citizens & Northern Corp Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after buying an additional 527,854 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,216,000 after buying an additional 190,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 184,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 182,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.02.
M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total value of $4,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,126. The trade was a 36.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $5,354,777 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTB
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.