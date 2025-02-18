Citizens & Northern Corp Makes New $276,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,476,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

