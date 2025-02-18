Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 450 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5,518.7% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 549,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 539,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,594 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 224,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 202,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 38,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

