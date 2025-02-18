Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,249,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 579,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 525,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 885,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 163.46%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

