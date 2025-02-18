Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $53.61 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 5.9 %

CDRO stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

