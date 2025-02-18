Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $8,211,622.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,894.38. The trade was a 71.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total transaction of $6,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,786.76. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,529 shares of company stock valued at $95,595,712. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.17.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

