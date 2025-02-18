Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

CMC opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

