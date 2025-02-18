Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.43 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $567.56 million and approximately $72.43 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,098,840,124 coins and its circulating supply is 4,923,837,160 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

