Congress Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 261,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 764,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,320,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,229,111.96. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JELD opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

