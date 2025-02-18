Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 202,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,866,000 after purchasing an additional 163,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.77.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $302.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.