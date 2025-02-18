Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

