Congress Asset Management Co. Has $961,000 Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In other LendingTree news, CTO Scott V. Totman acquired 3,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.59 per share, with a total value of $144,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,029.28. This represents a 25.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,912.28. This represents a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TREE stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $627.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

