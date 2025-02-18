Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 277 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,701 shares of company stock worth $15,441,464. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $933.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $934.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

