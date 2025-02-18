Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 36,803 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,803 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

