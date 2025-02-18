Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 50,751 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,751 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

MOD opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

