CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Get CONMED alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED Trading Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CONMED by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CONMED by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.