CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.
View Our Latest Report on CNMD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED
CONMED Trading Down 2.1 %
CONMED stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CONMED
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.