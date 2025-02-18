Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.