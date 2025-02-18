Contrasting Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -93.68% -368.57% -61.12% Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bitfarms 0 1 6 0 2.86

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $4.05, indicating a potential upside of 185.21%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Bitfarms”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $58.22 million 0.21 -$60.42 million ($3.16) -0.21 Bitfarms $182.96 million 3.72 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -3.94

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.