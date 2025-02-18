Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,061 shares during the quarter. Couchbase accounts for about 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BASE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Couchbase by 147.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $173,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,259.10. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

About Couchbase

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

