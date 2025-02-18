CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
