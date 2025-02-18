Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
