Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 258.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

