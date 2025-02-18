Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 448,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,684,956. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.