Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $120.36 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.33 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $86.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,224,837.92. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $11,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,725 shares in the company, valued at $84,743,335.25. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock worth $89,862,242. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

