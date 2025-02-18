CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Increased by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $451.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $454.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

