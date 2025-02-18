Csenge Advisory Group Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

