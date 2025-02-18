Csenge Advisory Group Has $649,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE D opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

