Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.