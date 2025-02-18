Csenge Advisory Group Sells 319 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $24,327,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

