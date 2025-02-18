Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,201 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 49,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average is $118.03. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

