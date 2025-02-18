Csenge Advisory Group Sells 446,522 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,522 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 208,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 236,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PTBD opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.