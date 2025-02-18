Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGEM

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

Shares of CGEM opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $554.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $99,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,957.60. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $246,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,176,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,058,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 872,500 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 846,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.