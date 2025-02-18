Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $373.71 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.06 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average of $339.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

