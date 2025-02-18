Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.49 and a 200 day moving average of $396.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

