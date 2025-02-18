CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

