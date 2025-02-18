CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,639,300 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 21,272,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,699,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CytoDyn Trading Up 0.2 %

CYDY traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 1,991,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $267.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.01. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

