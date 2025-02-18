Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

