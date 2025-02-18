D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $66.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

