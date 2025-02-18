D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

