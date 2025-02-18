D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,386 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

