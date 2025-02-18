D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in RTX were worth $90,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE RTX opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

