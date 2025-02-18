D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,881 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 479,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $285.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.91. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.