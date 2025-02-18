Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

FANG stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

