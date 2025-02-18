Davidson Investment Advisors Has $19.04 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

