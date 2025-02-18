Davidson Investment Advisors Has $25 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,070 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,075,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,029. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 463.85% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

